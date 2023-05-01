Former Eureka lacrosse player killed in hit-and-run crash near Ole Miss

"Drew epitomized what being a great teammate is all about," the Eureka Lacrosse Club said in a Facebook post.

OXFORD, Mississippi — A former Eureka Lacrosse Club player and Eureka High School grad was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Mississippi Thursday.

The Oxford Police Department responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, April 27, to the area of West Jackson Avenue and Fraternity Row, near The University of Mississippi - Ole Miss campus.

Responding officers performed life-saving measures to a pedestrian on the scene but he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Andrew "Drew" Mitchel, 19, of Missouri.

The car that struck Mitchell fled the scene. Oxford investigators located the suspected vehicle on Friday, April 28.

Cameron Riser, a 25-year-old Oxford resident, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. She is being held on $50,000 bond.

Drew Mitchell was a 2022 graduate of Eureka High School and was a freshman at Ole Miss. He played lacrosse for 11 years with the Eureka Lacrosse Club and others.

"Drew epitomized what being a great teammate is all about. We never saw him with anything but a smile on his face. Drew will be missed by all who knew him," the Eureka Lacrosse Club said in a Facebook post.

The team held a moment of silence was held prior to their Varsity game against Marquette on Saturday.

Today we played with grit. Today we played with determination. Today we played to win. Today we played for #3. 💜💛🥍 Posted by Eureka Lacrosse Club on Saturday, April 29, 2023

"His loss will be deeply and forever felt by his family, friends, classmates, teammates, and the Wildwood, MO community," a GoFundMe for Drew said.