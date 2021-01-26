Police officer, 2 others injured in Eureka house fire

The officer was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after rescuing a disabled person from the home

EUREKA, Mo. — A police officer and two other people were taken to a hospital after a house fire in Eureka early Tuesday morning.

At around 3:15 a.m., the Eureka Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a home on South Fox Creek Lane. When they arrived, the house was “fully involved.”

Fire crews helped get three people out of the home and two of them were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

One Eureka police officer was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after rescuing a disabled person from the home. Officials did not give details on the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the fire was accidental, fire officials told 5 On Your Side.