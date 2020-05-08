Eureka residents vote for Missouri American Water to provide water, sewer service

"We are so honored by the opportunity to serve the residents and businesses of Eureka with clean, safe, reliable and affordable water and sewer service"

EUREKA, Mo. — Residents in Eureka voted for Missouri American Water to become their provider of water and sewer services on Tuesday.

About 67% of voters in Eureka supported the Proposition S ballot measure.

“We are so honored by the opportunity to serve the residents and businesses of Eureka with clean, safe, reliable and affordable water and sewer service,” said Deborah Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. “Water and sewer is all we do, and our team’s tremendous experience and expertise allow us to efficiently operate and maintain systems across the state. We are pleased that voters recognized the outstanding service and high-quality water we provide to our existing customers, and we look forward to becoming a part of the Eureka community.”

Over the next 10 years, Missouri American Water has committed to invest $37.2 million in the Eureka water and sewer systems. The investments include water quality improvements and sewer system upgrades.

“I was elected about a year ago to try to resolve Eureka’s water and sewer challenges,” said Eureka Mayor Sean Flower. “After carefully analyzing the issues and examining our options, I recommended going with Missouri American Water as the best option. I’m glad voters agreed and look forward to working with Eureka residents and the Board of Aldermen to focus on other needs of our community, including reinvesting the sale proceeds to support economic growth.”