The muscles show a tough exterior.

"It's pretty amazing what you can do with your own physique."

But it is the inner strength that makes Kristina Gerhardt strong.

"You just have to bunker down," she said.

Kristina is a fighter.

"I have this tenacity for life."

She has fought through and has continued to fight against more than a few health issues.

"Spinal fusion, three hip replacements, two foot surgeries."

She has diabetes and arthritis so bad that the pain can be nearly unbearable.

"On a scale from 1-10 there are days when it's a 13. There are days when I'm in tears," she explained.

The toughest moment came in 2015 when Gerhardt suffered gastrointestinal bleeding.

"I started bleeding out. I was in ICU for five days. They had to give me six units of blood. At one point in time I felt my life slipping away. I asked the attendant, 'Am I dying?"

The scare slowed her down for the moment but didn't not stop her.

"It was touch and go, but I'm here. I'm back."

She's back to pushing herself hard.

"Every setback is a setup for a great comeback," she said.

Gerhardt is training six days a week, one to two hours a day.

"I can't let myself down."

She's looking to make a comeback to the competitive stage.

"I'm not going to stop. I've got goals to hit and I'm not going to stop 'til I reach them. Life is what you make it no matter what is thrown your way."

It's why on this day of reflection she's able to see the good in her life and be grateful for it.

"Every day for me is Thanksgiving, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart."

