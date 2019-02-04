ST. LOUIS – It’s almost time for an unofficial holiday in St. Louis…

The Cardinals home opener is April 4. They’ll take on the San Diego Padres at 3:15 p.m.

Join 5 On Your Side at Paddy O’s from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for our home opener party – click here for more information

Cardinals released the following schedule of events

Pregame Schedule

9 a.m. | Select Ballpark Village venues open

9:30 – 11:45 a.m. | Opening Day Pep Rally at Ballpark Village: Join Fredbird, Team Fredbird and DJ Todd Thomas at the Ballpark Village parking lot for the Cardinals Opening Day Pep Rally. This event is free for all fans to attend and will proceed rain or shine. The pep rally includes prizes, Opening Day ticket giveaways, and a special appearance by “The Voice” contestant and St. Louis native, Kennedy Holmes. Food and drinks will be available for purchase as well.

Noon | Gates Open

2019 Cardinals Magnet Schedule: All ticketed-fans, ages 21 and older, will receive a magnet featuring the 2019 Cardinals schedule, compliments of Budweiser.

Noon to 1 p.m. | Cardinals Batting Practice (subject to change)

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Padres Batting Practice (subject to change)

2:30 p.m. | Pregame ceremonies begin with an appearance by the famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

Introduction of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

Introduction of Fredbird and Team Fredbird

2:35 p.m. | Introduction of Cardinals Hall of Famers via a Ford Motorcade around the warning track. Hall of Famers will be riding in 2019 Ford GT Mustang convertibles. Introduction of 2019 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class, Vince Coleman and Ray Lankford

2:50 p.m. | Introduction of Cardinals principal owner and CEO, Bill DeWitt Jr.

Introduction of the 2019 St. Louis Cardinals via Ford Motorcade. The players will ride in 2019 Ford F-150 Raptors.

Introduction of the San Diego Padres.

Presentations of Color Guard and American Flag in center field, courtesy of the service men and women of Scott Air Force Base.

3:05 p.m. | National Anthem performed by Kennedy Holmes, St. Louis teen vocal sensation and finalist of NBC’s The Voice.

3:07 p.m. | KC-135 Flyover (weather permitting)

3:09 p.m. | Ceremonial First Pitch by former teammates and 2019 Cardinals Hall of Fame nominees Jason Isringhausen and Matt Morris in recognition of the 15th anniversary of the team’s 2004 National League Championship.

3:15 p.m. | First Pitch