KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Kirkwood, founded in 1853, was the first planned suburb west of the Mississippi.

The town of roughly 27,000 was named after James P. Kirkwood. He built the railroad that runs through town.

The most prominent building in town is the train station that was built in 1893. It’s the third busiest station in Missouri. Right now, there’s an effort to renovate the historic building.

“There’s a lot that needs to be done to restore it so it will last for the next 50 or 100 years,” John Hessel said.

It needs a new roof, floor and bathrooms. Overall, the city is looking to raise $3.8 million to restore the iconic building. Looking for individual contributions from the community. Click here to learn how you can donate. The city council may also chip in funds down the line.

Just down the street, the new Performing Arts Center is under construction. It will be home to several theater groups and a hub for the arts in the area. It’s expected to be completed by next year.

In Kirkwood, the average price of a home is around $300,000. And one house stands out from the rest… The Magic House.

It opened 40 years ago. More than 500,000 visit The Magic House every year.

The Kirkwood School District is one of the best in the area. There are several top ranked, blue ribbon schools in the district.

The high school’s rival is Webster Groves High School. The football teams face off every Thanksgiving for the annual Turkey Day Game. Webster has the overall record, but Kirkwood has won the last 6 games.

On weekends, the entertainment is at the farmers market. The farmers market was started in 1976 on an old train turnaround. Summit Produce has been there from its earliest days. The biggest attraction is the waffle truck.