ST. LOUIS – This year's LouFest lineup is here! The highly anticipated lineup is the festivals' largest lineup ever.

Legendary rock artist Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters will headline the festival in September. Musicians from St. Louis will be featured, including veteran Michael McDonalds and several local jazz, heritage, roots and blues bands from the Kranzberg Arts Foundation artists in residence program who will perform on a fourth stage.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the size and depth of the 2018 lineup,” says Mike Van Hee managing partner with Listen Live Entertainment. “St. Louis loves the rock legends as much as the modern innovators and LouFest 2018 delivers on both more than ever before.” Major sponsors include Enterprise, AB-InBev, Rebel Yell Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Express Scripts and the Kranzberg Arts Foundation.

Last year, LouFest was a sell-out with more than 60,000 people attending over the two days.

This year’s festival will be on Sept. 8, 9 at the Upper Muny Grounds and Festival Plaza.

Tickets are available through loufest.com.

LouFest 2018

Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters

Modest Mouse

The Head and the Heart

Kacey Musgraves

Gary Clark Jr.

Michael McDonald

T-Pain

Brothers Osborne

Moon Taxi

Quinn XCII

Margo Price

Misterwives

Anderson East

Mt. Joy

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Tank and the Bangas

Jukebox the Ghost

Keyon Harrold

Durand Jones & The Indications

White Reaper

Larkin Poe

Savannah Conley

Walker Lukens

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

The New Respects

Scrub & Ace Ha

Grace Basement

The Knuckles

River Kittens

Dracla

The Burney Sisters

Kevin Bowers’ Nova & Special Guests

Tonina

Mo Egeston All-Stars

Anita Jackson

Ptah Williams Trio

Jesse Gannon

Ben Reece’s Unity Quartet

Owen Ragland Quintent

Bob DeBoo + The Dark Room All-Stars

Daily sets by Robot + Bike and Sick Beats by J. Ill on the LouKidz Stage

