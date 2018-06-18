ST. LOUIS – Ready to rock? This year’s LouFest lineup is here! The highly anticipated lineup is the festivals’ largest lineup ever.
Click here for LouFest's interactive map.
Legendary rock artist Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters will headline the festival in September. Musicians from St. Louis will be featured, including veteran Michael McDonalds and several local jazz, heritage, roots and blues bands from the Kranzberg Arts Foundation artists in residence program who will perform on a fourth stage.
“We couldn’t be more excited about the size and depth of the 2018 lineup,” says Mike Van Hee managing partner with Listen Live Entertainment. “St. Louis loves the rock legends as much as the modern innovators and LouFest 2018 delivers on both more than ever before.” Major sponsors include Enterprise, AB-InBev, Rebel Yell Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Express Scripts and the Kranzberg Arts Foundation.
Last year, LouFest was a sell-out with more than 60,000 people attending over the two days.
This year’s festival will be on Sept. 8, 9 at the Upper Muny Grounds and Festival Plaza.
Tickets are available through loufest.com.
LouFest 2018
Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters
Modest Mouse
The Head and the Heart
Kacey Musgraves
Gary Clark Jr.
Michael McDonald
T-Pain
Brothers Osborne
Moon Taxi
Quinn XCII
Margo Price
Misterwives
Anderson East
Mt. Joy
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Tank and the Bangas
Jukebox the Ghost
Keyon Harrold
Durand Jones & The Indications
White Reaper
Larkin Poe
Savannah Conley
Walker Lukens
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
The New Respects
Scrub & Ace Ha
Grace Basement
The Knuckles
River Kittens
Dracla
The Burney Sisters
Kevin Bowers’ Nova & Special Guests
Tonina
Mo Egeston All-Stars
Anita Jackson
Ptah Williams Trio
Jesse Gannon
Ben Reece’s Unity Quartet
Owen Ragland Quintent
Bob DeBoo + The Dark Room All-Stars
Daily sets by Robot + Bike and Sick Beats by J. Ill on the LouKidz Stage