Evictions to resume in City of St. Louis

The court ruling aligns with the Supreme Court's decision to allow evictions to resume.

ST. LOUIS — People could be evicted from their homes after falling behind in rent in the City of St. Louis after courts lifted an eviction ban Friday afternoon.

Landlords can evict any tenant who has not been paying rent.

The decision aligns with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the CDC exceeded its authority in issuing the moratorium.

Evictions must still go through due process.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones addressed rental assistance needs earlier this month, saying there are 3,000 eviction cases in the city.

The assistance includes helping tenants pay rent.

The city is teaming up with Horizon Housing to prevent homelessness. Horizon Housing also has a program for those with developmental disabilities.

There are walk-in clinics at the Horizon Center and the Wohl Recreation Center in Sherman Park. Applicants will need a valid ID, their lease agreement, and documentation that their income has gone down in the pandemic.

The city is looking for volunteers to help people with applications.