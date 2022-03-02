Evidence tampering charges against former De Soto officer involved in assault dismissed

Allayna Campbell was one of three officers accused in assault of handcuffed prisoner at the jail in September 2020

DE SOTO, Mo. — Charges related to the assault of a handcuffed prisoner against one of three former De Soto police officers have been dismissed.

Allayna Campbell was charged with misdemeanor evidence charges after police said she deleted mugshots of the alleged victim to conceal the Sept. 30, 2020, assault.

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Trisha Stefanski said Campbell surrendered her license to be a police officer and is cooperating with the investigation.

Campbell’s attorney, Travis Noble, said the dismissal was “a good result for all involved.”

“The guy was moving all over and they couldn’t get a good mugshot, so she just deleted the ones they weren’t going to use,” Noble said, adding that his client kept at least one photo to be used as a mugshot.

Former Sgt. James Daly and Officer Bethany Zarcone were also charged for their roles in the attack, which was captured on surveillance cameras inside the De Soto jail.

Zarcone was charged with third-degree assault. She was sentenced to 90 days of probation and is also cooperating with the investigation, Stefanski said.

Daly has been charged with third-degree assault, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of assault.

De Soto is a town of about 6,400 people, and their firing left the department with just 15 officers.

Stefanski issued charges based on an investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

The surveillance footage shows Daly grabbing the man by the back of his hair after he refuses to look at a camera for a mugshot that Campbell was trying to take.

He then throws the man onto a bench, chokes him and shouts in his face. He and Zarcone continue to push, shove and use force against the man for about two minutes.

At one point, Zarcone knees the man in the groin, and the man can be heard shouting in pain and saying “I’m scared, I’m scared.”

He is eventually thrown to the ground, where the officers wrestle to get his shoes off before dragging him into a jail cell.

Moments later, all three officers can be seen laughing together.

It took two months for McCreary to ask the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department to investigate for any criminal wrongdoing.

Within about 24 hours of the arrival of sheriff’s deputies in November, charges were issued.

De Soto Police Chief Jeff McCreary said there were reasons for his department’s delay in seeking an outside investigation.

Daly never submitted a use-of-force report as department policy requires because he was suspended on another matter before he could do so.