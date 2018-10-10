SPRINGFIELD NEWS-LEADER — Prosecutors say two Ozarks men, including a former Joplin police officer, were charged last week in a child sexual exploitation case.

Gary McKinney, 43, and Anthony Helsel, 31, exchanged money for images of a 4-year-old girl, according to court documents.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri said McKinney worked as an officer with the Joplin Police Department for about seven years until May 2006.

McKinney is charged with receiving and distributing child porn over the internet, and Helsel is charged with using a minor to produce child porn.

Helsel admitted to making child porn by recording and photographing himself sexually abusing a 4-year-old, according to court documents.

Helsel then allegedly shared those images of child porn with other people using a messaging app called Kik.

Helsel allegedly told authorities that McKinney had messaged him on Kik and paid him $30 for a picture of the 4-year-old's feet.

Authorities then searched Helsel's phone and found images of child porn that he had sent McKinney, according to court documents.

Investigators determined, according to court documents, that McKinney had also exchanged child porn with others using an app called Telegram.

Helsel and McKinney have appearances scheduled for this week at the federal courthouse in Springfield.

