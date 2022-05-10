'I wasn't given a chance': Ex-Pagedale police chief files lawsuit against city over his firing

"I did absolutely nothing wrong. I will fight to clear my name and get my job back," said Eddie Simmons.

PAGEDALE, Mo. — Former Pagedale Police Chief Eddie Simmons said he proudly served the City of Pagedale in north St. Louis County for nearly six years.

"I met a lot of people," said the 68-year-old former chief.

He worked two years as a police captain and spent the last three and a half years as police chief.

More than 3,000 people currently live in the city.

"I love police work. I do. I love the community and I love serving the community," said Simmons.

Simmons told 5 On Your Side he recently got slapped with several unexpected hits.

In June, he said he received a vote of no confidence from the City of Pagedale. It was followed by a suspension weeks later and then, on Aug. 8, he said the Board of Aldermen abruptly fired him.

"You have to fire a chief with cause and they don't have cause," Simmons said.

Simmons said four of Pagedale's six board members told him he violated several city policies including the police department's take-home vehicle policy last year.

In May, Simmons said he was told he overstepped his budget by $100.00 after he bought a new desk for a police clerk.

"I wasn't given a chance. I had a hearing, but I wasn't able to talk to the people who are accusing me of this petty, silly stuff. I absolutely did nothing wrong. Nothing to be fired," said the ex-police chief.

He's now filed a 12-page lawsuit against the City of Pagedale.

5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend reached out to the city for a reaction to Simmons' claims.

Pagedale City Attorney Sam Alton said, "The city does not comment on pending litigation."

In the meantime, the embattled former police chief isn't backing down.

"All I'm asking is to be treated fairly," Simmons said. "Yes, I'm going to fight to get my job back. If I want to leave, I will be leaving in my own way."

5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend also reached out to Pagedale Mayor Ernest Shields for his take on Simmons' lawsuit.

Mayor Shields said he had no comment on the personnel matter.