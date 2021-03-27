Sunny & windy Monday

Winds could gust up to 20-30 mph through the day

ST. LOUIS — Sunshine is expected to start the work week. A quick jump in temperatures as the winds turn to the south and become a bit gusty. Afternoon highs will climb into the 60s with some areas nearing 70°.

The only major weather system to impact our area this week is a cold front that will swing through the area later Tuesday night into very early Wednesday. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms ahead of and along the front by Tuesday evening into the overnight hours.

The rain will be gone by Wednesday morning, but we are in for a couple of quite chilly days. Afternoon highs midweek will not be too far above 50° and overnight lows will fall below freezing Wednesday night, even in the City of St. Louis. Frost is possible Thursday and Friday morning before temperatures warm again heading into the weekend.

Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now.

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play

St. Louis metro forecast:

Today: Sunny and windy. Highs near 70. Wind gusts up to 25 - 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear, staying windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with showers by evening and overnight. Highs near 70.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing, breezy and chilly. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.