Expect slick road conditions Friday morning as temperatures plunge

ST. LOUIS — Roads will be a concern overnight. MoDOT crews are working around the clock to try to get conditions safe for your morning commute.

Road crews delt with some challenges Thursday because it rained before the snow, so MoDOT wasn't able to pre-treat. Once the winter weather began, they were able to get some treatment down. But the next challenge comes with Thursday night’s freezing temperatures.

"It's big snow on the road. It's ice on the road right now,” said driver Dordivius Boui.

Thursday night, drivers didn't mince words about their experience getting from point A to point B.

"I saw a couple of cars, I even rain into a curb…I was trying to turn and it was just a little too slick,” said driver Jai R.

Don't think things will be back to normal again Friday morning.

"Those are the cautions for tomorrow morning. There are still going to be some slick spots out there,” Bob Becker of MoDOT said.

That's because all of the precipitation left on roadways can re-freeze overnight. MoDOT worked to treat roads before temperatures started dropping Thursday. Their de-ciing chemicals don't work as well when we’re in the single digits.

So if you have to get out...

"With the slick roadways, it’s going to take you a lot more time to brake and actually slow down than it would on a dry roadway so make sure you have a significant distance beteween you and the vehicle in front of you so there's not a chance you slide right into the back of them,” said Corp. Logan Belton of Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities saw their fair share of slip and slide-offs during the day and into the night.

"We'll be out all night keeping an eye on those things and trying to make sure we get the best condition for tomorrow morning's rush hour also,” Becker said

Even when heavily traveled roadways appear free of snow, that doesn't mean there isn't black ice.