‘ExpectUS’ protest held in St. Charles

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A protest was held by the group ‘ExpectUS’ in the streets of St. Charles Thursday evening.
According to the St. Charles Police Department, 50-70 protesters gathered for the St. Charles protest around 6:30 pm Thursday evening.
According to a news release from the police department, the protesters were met by a group of counter-protesters near the intersection of Lombard and Beadle St., where a verbal exchange between the two groups took place.
After the exchange, the ‘ExpectUS’ protesters proceeded to the intersection of Lombard and S. 5th St, where they blocked traffic for a short time, a release said.
The protesters then made their way north on S. 5th Street to I-70 where they blocked traffic for a short amount of time. The group proceeded north on S 5th Street to the intersection of Boonslick and S. Main Street where they protested for a short period of time. Protesters then continued to S. Main Street to the intersection of Ameristar Boulevard where they blocked traffic for a short amount of time, police said.
The protest ended around 8:30 p.m.
Roads in the area were closed for a short period of time as the protest moved. Police said there were no instances of violence, injuries, or property damage during the protest.
No arrests were made.
