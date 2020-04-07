Protesters gather for 'Expect Us' rally in Central West End Friday

The demonstrators gathered at Euclid and Maryland Plaza, near the home of the McCloskeys, the couple photographed pulling guns on protesters earlier in the week

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of protesters gathered in St. Louis’ Central West End for the “Expect Us” rally Friday evening.

The demonstrators gathered at the popular intersection of Euclid and Maryland Plaza near the home of the McCloskeys, the couple who pulled guns on protesters who marched through the same streets earlier this week.

Protesters held signs with various messages including “Resign Mayor Krewson”, “Black Lives Matter”, “defund the police”, and “Everyone versus Racism”.

In addition to the response over the Central West End couple that pulled a gun on protesters earlier this week, many in the St. Louis area are calling for the resignation of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said at one point the protest made its way onto eastbound I-64/40 at Kingshighway.

The mayor's Lake Avenue home is in the same area of the Central West End. Krewson recently read aloud the names and street addresses of individuals that were calling for police reform on a Facebook Live last week.

An online petition calling for the St. Louis Mayor’s resignation has gathered more than 50,000 signatures.