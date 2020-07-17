Protest planned outside of SLMPD headquarters Friday evening

According to ‘Expect US,’ the 'Empty Shoe' protest is planned to begin at 7 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — A protest is scheduled to happened outside of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department headquarters Friday evening.

According to ‘Expect US,’ the 'Empty Shoe' protest is planned to begin at 7 p.m. According to the event on Facebook, it is to honor those who have been murdered at the hands of police. The flyer on the event says to bring an extra pair of shoes.

Expect US is the group that has held multiple protests across the St. Louis area.

According to the event on Facebook, 161 people plan to attend and more than 500 are interested in going to the event.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department headquarters is located at 1915 Olive Street.

This story will be updated.