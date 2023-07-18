'Root of the problem': Expert addresses tree maintenance ahead of severe storms

Straight-line winds have knocked down trees and forced people to evacuate their homes across St. Louis.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Several trees have fallen on homes during severe storms this season which have led to a loss of life and property.

On Tuesday, a certified arborist in the Metro East said that is why it is important to get to the root of the issue before those trees topple over.

“Homeowners that have trees in their yard. Those trees should be treated as part of the property and not just an aesthetic thing that's in the yard,” said Ralph Miller.

That is good to know when wild winds and rain roll though.

“Storm season is always a big time for arboriculture. Electrical line culture. Power lines go down. Trees are always the root of the problem," he said.



Miller said there are many large trees in the metro area where infrastructure is near.

“So during dry times, and calm times, those trees are okay. They will stand there as long as they can," he said. "But during intense rain that softens the ground. Heavy winds can loosen it and get it to fall over, it's imminent damage that will happen.”

Miller said because of the skin on the outside layer, a tree's looks can be deceiving which is why it is critical to get an expert to check things during dry periods.

"Having a certified arborist come out to inspect the tree, check for parasites, do soil compaction awareness, analysis on everything around it, then you know what you're dealing with," he said.

He says plant spacing and growth room are critical to its health, keeping it 30 to 50 feet for large trees.

Planning ahead can save your life and your pockets.

“Arboriculture consultation can go anywhere from $60-250 but to have a tree removed can be thousands,” Miller said.

Home insurance may cover tree debris removal in some cases, such as after a windstorm or ice storm, but only up to your policy's coverage limits.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.