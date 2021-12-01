Explosion at Alton Steel plant injures 2 employees

The fire chief said the small explosion threw one of the employees about 10 feet into the air and into a brick wall. A second employee suffered burns.

ALTON, Ill — Two employees were injured after an explosion at the Alton Steel plant in Alton, Illinois, Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the plant just before 5 p.m. for a report of an explosion. Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said two Alton Steel employees were injured while using an oxygen flame torch for a clean-up project.

He said the torch's coupling came loose and caused a small explosion that threw one of the employees about 10 feet into the air and into a brick wall. A second employee was left with burns.

Jemison said the employee that was thrown into the air suffered serious bruising on his left side and was flown to an area hospital by helicopter. The second employee was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The explosion did not cause any damage to the building.