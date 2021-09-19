Explosion at Kirkwood home under investigation, neighbors evacuated as precaution

Fire Chief Jim Silvernail confirmed there was an explosion but investigators are still working to figure out the cause. No injuries were reported

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — People in a Kirkwood neighborhood heard an explosion on Sunday morning. Now, officials are investigating the cause.

Kirkwood Fire Chief Jim Silvernail said the department received a call for a residential fire on the 400 block of Greenleaf Drive around 9:30 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they were met with visible smoke coming from the home, as well as windows and doors blown out. Firefighters went inside to find the fire had gone out on its own.

The resident had already made it out unharmed.

Silvernail says, "after that, (officials) went into investigation mode." He added they can confirm there was an explosion but are unsure what caused it.

Originally, officials did not think there was any need to evacuate neighbors, but later investigators found something at the home that was "possibly of concern." It has since been removed.

St. Louis County Bomb and Arson and the county's hazmat team were called out to investigate.

Fire officials started evacuating a few houses directly next to the home, just as a precaution. They are clear to return at this point, officials say.