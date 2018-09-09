JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — First responders are on the scene of a house explosion in Byrnes Mill, Missouri, Sunday evening.

Scott Barthelmass with the Eureka Fire Protection District said the High Ridge Fire Department was called to the 3700 block of Clearview Drive in Byrnes Mill for a report of an explosion. The spokesperson said the home was basically leveled when crews arrived on the scene.

Barthelmass said two people were injured in the incident but made it out of the house. He said he did not know their conditions at this time.

The High Ridge Fire Marshall, Jefferson County Fire Investigation Team and Missouri Fire Marshall are all on the scene investigating.

