Explosion levels O'Fallon, Missouri home after gas leak

O'FALLON, Mo. — A house in O'Fallon, Missouri, exploded Tuesday.

The family inside escaped before the explosion happened before noon on Millers Court. They said they smelled gas and exited the home.

No one was injured in the explosion.

A photo of the home shows a bare foundation where the home's walls and roof once stood. The home is a total loss.

Neighboring houses were damaged by the explosion. Smoke was seen for miles from the home. Traffic to the neighborhood is restricted while crews clean up.

If you smell gas, call Spire or 911 and leave the area right away.