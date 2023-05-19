Expungement clinic will help clear records with minor offenses for free on Saturday

The clinic will be held in the Student Center at St. Louis Community College Forest Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — People with low-level minor offenses on their record will have a chance to get them wiped out on Saturday, May 20.

Missouri Senator Karla May of the 4th District started the clinic in 2022 to give people who have served time for minor offenses a fresh start.

Attorneys will take their time to walk people with records through the process to have them expunged by a judge.

It will do wonders for people like Charles Hatley, a site manager at Cure Violence. He grew up in Walnut Park in north St. Louis

“It was a drug-infested crime. A high volume of crime and I was a byproduct of that environment,” Hatley said.

Hatley racked up simple drug possession and petty theft charges and his past still haunts him when he's looking for a career.

“I did wonderful on the interviews, perhaps one or two interviews but once the background comes back, they rescind on the offer,” Hatley said.

“We have state laws and other private sector companies that block individuals who have certain felonies on their record. They are not allowed to start working again. But we all know that once you served your time, you paid the price for the crime,” May said.

Celestine Dotson, president of the Mound City Bar Association, said they had a great turnout the previous year and she was looking forward to volunteering her time again.

“Have us assist them with filling out the petition. and then they take the petition. File it with the court, then the court will give them a court date for their expungement to be heard,” Dotson said.

Expungement is for people with minor offenses, like theft or drug possession. Class A felonies, such as murder, sexual assault and DUIs cannot be removed.

Something that usually costs hundreds to thousands of dollars will provide freedom for free.

"This opportunity gives me the opportunity to be redeemed and not be attached to the stigma,” Hatley said.