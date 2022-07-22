Extreme heat affects those with jobs outdoors in St. Louis

Some told 5 On Your Side they were used to the temperatures. Others expressed it was better than working in the cold.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Those with jobs outdoors braved the extreme heat in St. Louis on Friday.

Families and kids splashed under the sprinkler and played in Citygarden until the St. Louis Health Department put pinks up and decided to close the pools.

Others wrapped up their work week in the heat.

Construction workers, delivery truck drivers, and landscapers, around town, continued business as usual.

Others watered their gardens and cleaned up around their businesses as dangerous levels of heat and humidity moved into the St. Louis area.

The 100 degrees or more affected people walking to get to their destination as well.

This is the time when the umbrellas and sunglasses come out.

Aaron Lewis, an electrician, wired up his last house in South City while sweating.

Lewis told 5 On Your Side he was surprised to not have had many calls for air condition units yet.

"Dehydrated a little bit. Try to make up for it when you get home," he said.



The crew was prepared to beat the wave.

"We got water on ice and there's some fans going in there too so we can get in front of those and cool off if we need to or if it gets too bad you go sit in the van with the AC for a little while," Lewis added.

People got the job done despite the sun.

"Pretty beat at the end of the day. You don't really think about it when you're doing it and everything. It's when you get home and lay down and you're like yeah I'm done,” Lewis continued.

Many explained they get out earlier in the day to get their work done so they can leave before the temperatures increase.

Extreme thirst, fatigue, dizziness, or confusion while are signs of dehydration.