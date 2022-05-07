Fans brave extreme heat during Motley Crue's 'The Stadium Tour' concert at Busch Stadium

By the time people began to line up at the gates, the temperature had hit 100 degrees.

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of fans piled into Busch Stadium for Motley Crue's stop on its "The Stadium Tour" in St. Louis despite the extreme heat on Tuesday.

By the time people began to line up at the gates, temperatures had hit 100 degrees.

Many stood outside the gate during soundcheck in anticipation of the 80s rock lineup which included Motley Crue, Joan Jett, Poison, and Def Leppard

Angie Savage was out with her family for Nothin' But a Good Time.

"I've seen Poison 18 times. This will be my 18th time. I've seen Motley Crue once. I'm actually excited to see them again because I'd never thought they would be together again," Savage said.

Savage brought one bottle of water, explaining the stadium was allowing each person to bring one in.

“I put my hat on to keep the sun out of my face. but other than that, wear shorts, wear sandals," she said.

Motley Crue is a “bucket list band” for Landon Blackwell who said he was used to the big crowds.

“Beating the heat. Just drink plenty of water. Don't get dehydrated. but have a good time and party hard," Blackwell said.

5 On Your Side checked in with Busch Stadium to see what they had planned to keep fans cool.

Carson Shipley, multimedia communications strategist for the St. Louis Cardinals, said the protocol would be like when the Cardinals play:

They set up seven 125-gallon "Water Monster" coolers around the ballpark to provide fans with free water to cool down and stay hydrated.

Large "swamp" fans have been placed inside the Busch Stadium gates to help cool guests and staff as they enter the ballpark.

Ushers have been instructed to look for signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion and offer to move fans into shaded areas if they notice anyone exhibiting symptoms.

“That's part of the whole experience. Sweating and singing along. You sweat anyways because that's part of the experience," Savage said.

Busch Stadium also had extra medical crews on hand to assist with any heat cases that may arise.

Health experts have urged people all summer long to listen to their bodies and know their limits, especially when spending time outdoors.



