If you see this 'extremely dangerous' man who escaped from a Missouri jail, call 911

Jonathan Eugene Schmidt O’Dell, 33, was being held on numerous weapons charges and is extremely dangerous, the sheriff's department said.

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A man facing numerous weapons charges escaped from Phelps County Jail Friday night. The Phelps County Sheriff's Department is calling him extremely dangerous.

Jonathan Eugene Schmidt O’Dell, 33, and a second inmate escaped from the jail in Rolla around 11:09 p.m., a statement from the sheriff's department said. The second escaped inmate, Steven Timothy Scott, turned himself in. The inmates left the jail after breaking out of a holding cell.

Schmidt O'Dell is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, and he weighs 200 pounds, the statement said. He has blue eyes, brown hair, and a beard that he may have shaved to disguise his identity.

Schmidt O'Dell was in custody on serious allegations.

A member of the self-styled 2nd American Militia, Schmidt O'Dell allegedly planned on traveling to Texas to shoot at immigrants crossing the border from Mexico, according to a federal indictment handed down in May. He also planned to murder officers and employees of the U.S. Border Patrol who would get in his way.

Schmidt O'Dell and an accomplice had gathered several weapons, body armor, helmets, gas masks, sniper rests, explosive materials and more than 1700 rounds of ammunition, according to a May press release from the United States Attorney's Office of the Western Missouri District.

When FBI agents approached Schmidt O'Dell's home in October 2022 and announced their intent to execute a search warrant, O'Dell opened fire and shot FBI vehicles several times.

Instead of returning fire, FBI agents surrounded the home. Schmidt O'Dell and another member of his militia face a 44-count indictment. Neither was granted bond because the court ruled they were a danger to the community.

"He was last seen wearing a maroon-colored shirt with a Phelps County logo and brown slacks with a tan stripe," the statement said. "Jonathan Schmidt should be considered extremely dangerous and is being held for numerous weapons charges."

The statement included a warning for people who may help Schmidt O'Dell.

"As a reminder, anyone who aids a wanted fugitive could be subject to serious charges," the statement said.

If you see Schmidt O'Dell, you should call 911.

"O’Dell is known to have associates in and around central Missouri, specifically the Warsaw, Columbia and Springfield areas," a joint statement from FBI St. Louis and Kansas City said. "Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jonathan S. O’Dell is asked to call 9-1-1 or the FBI immediately."