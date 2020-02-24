ST. LOUIS — Who is ready for food, fireworks and fun?

Fair Saint Louis announced the dates for Independence Day weekend. The event will take place July 2 through the Fourth of July at Gateway Arch National Park.

“We are very excited to celebrate our 40th fair this year,” said David Estes, general chairman of Fair Saint Louis 2020, in a press release. “Mark your calendars to join us at the Arch for three packed days of family-friendly activities, our world-renowned air show, chart-topping entertainment, and of course, the dazzling fireworks over the Mississippi River.”

Event organizers said they will announce more details this spring, including information on the entertainment lineup for the free concerts.

For more information, click here.

