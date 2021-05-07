Watch the full 2021 Fair Saint Louis fireworks show

Fair St. Louis said 2021 would be its biggest July 4 fireworks show yet. If you missed it, we have the whole show right here

ST. LOUIS — Fair Saint Louis' annual July Fourth event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but the fireworks were back and bigger than ever for 2021.

There were no concerts, vendors or air shows this year, but organizers promised they would hold their biggest Fourth of July fireworks show yet. Fair Saint Louis capped off the holiday weekend Sunday by combining the event's traditional three nights of shows into one explosive performance on the riverfront.

If you missed it, or just want to relive the moment, here's the full fireworks display, edited together from 5 On Your Side's downtown cameras:

Organizers also brought a collegiate e-sports tournament to the fair for the first time this year. The top prize went to the team from Maryville.