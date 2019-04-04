COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Fairmount Park Racetrack launches its 94th season with nine live thoroughbred races located in Collinsville.

The park expects crowd capacity on live racing days beginning opening day, April 16 and continuing through Sept. 14.

The racetrack will run Tuesdays at 1 p.m. and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

The track is also engaged in an ongoing statewide effort to bring slot machines and video gaming positions to Illinois tracks, creating significant new jobs, revenue and racing dates.

RELATED: Belleville hospice patient gets one more day at Fairmount Racetrack

For more information, visit Fairmount Park’s website for upcoming events.