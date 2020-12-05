Rally to be held for spectator-free racing at Fairmount Park

Employees at the track believe they can race while adhering to CDC guidelines

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — As stay-at-home orders relax across the bi-state area, one group of employees wants Illinois Governor Pritzker to loosen his reigns so they can go back to work.

Men and women who work at Fairmount Park will rally on Tuesday to ask Gov. Pritzker to allow safe racing, or spectator-free racing, at the track.

Employees said returning to work would help them support their families, take care of their horses, and contribute to local and state economies.

About 200 employees live and work at Fairmount Park. Employees said they would only need 25 extra people there to implement safe racing and believe they can race while adhering to CDC guidelines.

Next week, Kentucky will join Oklahoma, Florida, Nebraska, and California in offering spectator-free racing. Online wagering has spiked in states with racing.

May and June are peak horse racing season. However, big races across the country have been suspended due to COVID-19.

The rally is scheduled for May 12 at 1 p.m. in Collinsville.