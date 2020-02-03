COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Fairmount Park is kicking off its 95th season with seven thoroughbred races on Tuesday.

The horse racing track will run through September and has 60 racing dates scheduled, which is up from 41 in 2019.

The track is also working to add a sportsbook and casino after Illinois passed an expanded gaming law last year, adding new casinos and legalizing sports betting.

RELATED: Fairmount Park ends 2019 season with big changes on the horizon

Opening day's first race starts at 1 p.m. and Fairmount Park said it expects to be at capacity.

The track will run Tuesdays at 1 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

More local stories: