Fairmount Park to begin spectator-free racing on June 9

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Fairmount Park Racetrack has received the green light from the State of Illinois and the Illinois Racing Board to start spectator-free horse racing.

The track will begin racing again starting Tuesday, June 9 with a post time of 4:30 p.m. Fairmount is planning on continuing spectator-free racing on Mondays and Tuesdays starting at 4:30 through September 7.

Kentucky, Nebraska, California, Florida, and Oklahoma have also allowed spectator-free racing during the pandemic. Those five states have generated a sufficient income from online wagering.

Fairmount Park jockey Elizabeth Thurman recently told 5 On Your Side many employees have been training at the track during the pandemic within CDC guidelines. Most people who attend wear masks at all times, sanitize many times throughout the day, have temperatures taken regularly, and maintain a social distance from one another.

Only authorized personnel including jockeys, trainers and others directly involved in races as well as care of horses will be allowed inside the facility when it reopens for racing.