Fairview Heights woman dies in house fire early Thursday morning

A medical alert initially made first responders aware of an emergency at the home at about 5:20 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A woman died early Thursday morning after her Fairview Heights, Illinois, home caught fire.

5 On Your Side learned at the scene that when firefighters first responded, flames were coming from the windows of the 1st Avenue home.

A medical alert initially notified first responders about an emergency at the home at about 5:20 a.m.

A woman, 61-year-old Nancy Perkins, died in the fire, according to the Fairview Fire Department. She was found inside of a bedroom.

It took crews about 40 minutes to put the fire out, the department said.

The state fire marshal will be taking over the investigation.

As of Thursday morning, the cause of the fire was unknown and the identity of the woman was not yet released.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.