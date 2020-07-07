Metro East man drowned in Rend Lake after he was on boat with family

According to Franklin County’s coroner, Bryan W. Petty, 37, of Fairview Heights, was found dead around 1:20 p.m. at Rend Lake

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill — An Illinois man drowned in Rend Lake Tuesday afternoon.

According to Franklin County’s coroner, Bryan W. Petty, 37, of Fairview Heights, was found dead around 1:20 p.m. at Rend Lake.

On Monday around 5 p.m., crews were dispatched to the lake for a report of a man who had went into the water from a boat and didn’t resurface. Petty was with his family at the time of the incident.

Rescue personnel were forced to suspend the search until Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, initial investigation of the incident revealed that alcohol is expected to have played a factor into Petty’s death. An autopsy is scheduled for July 8.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing with the Franklin County Coroner’s Office and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.