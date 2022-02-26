Fairview Heights man sentenced in scheme that ripped off 10 banks

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A southwestern Illinois man who led a sophisticated and “large-scale” bank fraud scheme has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.
The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that 21-year-old Lagardo Wright of Fairview Heights was sentenced on Friday to 27 months in prison, spend four years on supervised release and pay more than $30,000 in restitution.
Prosecutors contended that Wright led a team of co-conspirators that printed counterfeit checks, deposited them in the accounts of other people and then withdrew the money before the more than 10 banks that were targeted could discover what had happened.