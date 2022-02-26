Fairview Heights man sentenced in scheme that ripped off 10 banks

He led a team that ripped off as many as 10 banks.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A southwestern Illinois man who led a sophisticated and “large-scale” bank fraud scheme has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that 21-year-old Lagardo Wright of Fairview Heights was sentenced on Friday to 27 months in prison, spend four years on supervised release and pay more than $30,000 in restitution.