ST. LOUIS — Now that the election is over, members of the faith community are gearing up to help bridge the divides in society after a brutal election season.

"The same God that was in control the past four years will remain in control the next four years -- regardless of who won the election or not," Bishop Geoffrey Dudley Sr., New Life Church in Christ said. "God's plan will always prevail. No matter what don't lose yourself."

Dudley acknowledges millions of people on all sides of issues need help, mentally and spiritually.

"We are in a divided country right now," Dudley said. "It's important we don't gloat in victory or sulk in defeat. The church calls believers to look first in Christ. the lamb won, not the donkey or elephant."

Faith leaders look to help the community heal post-election

"The church needs to step up to the bo and be there physically and spiritually, not just for this community but all communities," Pastor R.M. Fraction said. As the Chaplain of the St. Louis Metro Police Department he knows how deed the divide between communities really is.

"This nation needs the healing. the only way it will get the healing if there's a biblical base and sound doctrine people believe and trust"

Fraction hopes the next four years the church, regardless of who is in the white house, helps society heal together.