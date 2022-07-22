'Faith's Law' aims to protect students, close a loophole in Illinois grooming laws

“All students deserved to be protected from sexual predation,” said Faith Colson.

MT VERNON, Ill. — Back to school is just a few weeks away and educators in Illinois will have another tool to keep your kids safe.

Nationwide roughly 10% of child sexual assault cases occur in schools, and Faith's Law is intended to reduce that number, but even the law's namesake says there's still more work to be done.

Inside her Mt. Vernon, IL, office Michelle Stolleis Denault is working to open the people’s eyes to the prevalence of sexual assault in our schools.

“It is everywhere,” said Michelle Stolleis Denault. “It is here. We know it’s happening, but we don’t want to think it could happen to our kids.”

By law, Illinois educators have already mandated reporters, but she’s been tasked with teaching local teachers to recognize the signs of abuse.

“There are so many schools right now that their handbook still says you have to report to your administrator before you call DCFS, and that’s against the law,” said Denault.

Missouri law strictly forbids student/teacher relationships

“I think that having sex with a student ever should be illegal,” said Denault.

For years Illinois law had a loophole since the age of consent is 17.

“The way that an abuser grooms you is through love, kindness, and kind of tricking you into thinking that’s an adult consensual relationship,” said Faith Colson.

Faith Colson, fought to close that loophole with Faith’s Law, which not only expanded grooming laws in Illinois but requires schools to develop a code of sexual misconduct.

“The problem with sexual abuse within a school environment is that there’s going to be boundary violations leading up to that, that in and of themselves aren’t criminal, but show a pattern of behavior,” said Colson. “The goal is to interrupt that before it leads to contact abuse.”

“The average teacher abuse is on their third school before they’re ever caught,” said Denault.

That’s why both Colson and Denault say they’ll keep fighting for Faith’s Law to be expanded.

“All students deserved to be protected from sexual predation,” said Colson.

“I think stronger penalties would be a great help,” said Denault. “I don’t think we have enough in place to be honest with you for the enablers or the abusers.”

“There’s no reason not to say teachers shouldn’t be able to have sex with students because it’s an abuse of authority,” said Denault.