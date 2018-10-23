A nice stretch of cool temperatures and sunshine have helped our fall foliage continue to progress around Missouri and Illinois.

Early next week, the bi-state and areas across Mid-Missouri will continue to see partial color, with trees near peak color in central and northern Illinois as well as Iowa.

By November 5, our St. Louis region extending into eastern Missouri and southwest Illinois will be near peak color, while just to the north trees will be at peak along and north of I-72 in Illinois. The Chicago region will be past peak by the first week of November.

We'll see peak fall color around St. Louis by November 12, with trees approaching peak color across southwest Missouri.

Have you ever wondered why the leaves change color?

A process called photosynthesis helps feed trees through their leaves. When spring begins, trees grow new leaves that display a bright green pigment called chlorophyll. Chlorophyll turns sunlight into glucose to give trees the energy to sustain themselves.

As the days become shorter in autumn, less chlorophyll is produced and eventually stops, allowing the leaves' true color to appear.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Leaves have a few different compounds that give them the yellow, orange, and red hues that we see in the fall. The compound beta-carotene that is present in many trees gives leaves absorbs green and blue light, as well as reflects red and yellow light, giving them an orange color.

Anthocyanins give leaves a red color, and last the longest through the fall.

Flavenoids are always present in leaves and display a yellow hue on leaves. This compound is usually seen early on as fall begins.

Looking for the best viewing spot around Missouri or Illinois?

Most state parks and conservations areas are already reporting changing trees, especially farther north.

Mid Missouri: Dogwoods and hickories are showing the best color. Some great parks to visit in the area include Rock Bridge State Park, the MKT Trail, and Pinnacles Park north of Columbia. The Ha-Ha-Tonka State Park near Camdenton will also see peak color near November 12.

Ozarks Region: Sumacs and Dogwood are prominent this week, and a beautiful place to visit is Ozark National Scenic Riverways near Rocky Falls .

Southeast Region: Black cherry, sumac, and dogwood trees are becoming more vibrant. Taum Sauk State Park, Elephant Rocks State Park, and Bismarck Conservation Area are great parks for viewing in this area.

Northeast Region: Sycamore, cottonwood, and elm trees are vibrant in this area. Two nice parks to see foliage include Thousand Hills State Park and Mark Twain State Park.

Kansas City Area: Sugar and red maples as well as honey locust trees are a week or so away from peaking in this region. Burr Oak Conservation Area, Big Buffalo Creek Conservation Area, and Knob Noster State Park will all be beautiful places to leaf peep over the coming 2 weeks.

Southwest Region: From Springfield to Branson to Joplin, dogwoods, sumacs, red maple, and black gum trees are beginning to turn. Peak foliage in this area is about 2-3 weeks away.

St. Louis Region: Walnut, sumac, hickory, and maple trees are seeing some change, and peak color is about 2 weeks away. There are some beautiful parks just outside the metro that will have pretty displays, including Castlewood State Park, Meramec State Park, Huzzah State Park, Hawn State Park, Babler State Park, and Pacific Palisades State Park.

West Central Illinois: Dogwoods, maple, and sassafras trees will continue to turn across this area. Nice viewing spots include Pere Marquette State Park and the Great River Road (Route 100).

Southern Illinois: Hickory and sugar maple trees are starting to show color here. Cave in Rock State Park and Rend Lake State Park will be more vibrant over the coming weeks.

Central Illinois: Cottonwood, sycamore, hickory, and sugar maple trees are turning here, and there are some nice hidden gems to visit for some great foliage pictures. Fox Ridge, Allerton Park, Eagle Creek Conservation Area, and Lake Shelbyville are all great choices.

© 2018 KSDK