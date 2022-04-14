Part of Illinois Route 3 is now dedicated to a fallen state Trooper Nick Hopkins

The seven-mile stretch of Illinois Route 3 between Kaskaskia and GG roads is now known as Trooper Nicholas J. Hopkins Memorial Highway.

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. — A Southern Illinois community found a new way to pay tribute to a trooper who died in the line of duty in 2019.

“It's a message also to the family of Nick Hopkins to say thank you,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly. “They will always remember him, but it's important that we say thank you for the sacrifice they are making. This sign is more than just a sign, it's a message to the people of Illinois to remember, to never forget people like Trooper Nick Hopkins who are willing to sacrifice their lives, a very important value.”

Hopkins was shot in the summer of 2019 while serving an arrest warrant in East St. Louis. He was shot by Chris Grant who is now serving a sentence of life behind bars.

In the past four years, there have been five Illinois State Troopers killed in the line of duty. This memorial is another reminder that the community supports law enforcement, said Steve Weinhoeft, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.

“Hopkins' death is an awful thing for law enforcement, awful thing for their family. We are obligated to do everything we possibly can to support them,” Weinhoeft said. “(The memorial) is incredibly important, not only for Nick's family but for law enforcement and the community.”

Hopkins' father said his son was a man of great integrity and character, and when you live your life that way, people remember.