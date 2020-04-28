False report of active shooter triggers heavy police presence at Metro East packaging business

A caller told police someone was firing shots inside a warehouse, trying to kill employees

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — An employee is in custody after claiming there was an active shooter inside of a packaging plant Tuesday morning.

Pontoon Beach police said a caller told them someone was inside the warehouse of Menasha Packaging firing shots and trying to kill people. The call, made around 8 a.m. Tuesday, was then disconnected.

Officers were able to locate the phone. They conducted a search and found no shooter and no evidence of shots being fired, police said.

They took the caller — an employee at the plant — into custody and plan to apply for charges Wednesday, police said.

There was a heavy police presence at the business for hours Tuesday morning, and employees were evacuated. Police officers from multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

According to Menasha's website, the company creates "innovative packaging solutions, from retail product packaging to merchandising solutions."