Families brave heat for annual Ballwin Days festival

Sunday is the last day of the four day event that features food, drinks, fireworks, carnival rides, games, music and more.

BALLWIN, Mo. — In Ballwin, about 2,500 customers were without power Sunday afternoon as temperatures neared the triple digits, according to Ameren. And despite the excessive heat, Ballwin Days continued with its last day. In its 45-year history, the event has never been canceled for excessive heat.

The first few days of this annual event were much cooler than in years past but as the temperature is threatening to hit the upper 90s today, parents and community members are trying to stay cool.

It's really hot," said Lucy Ulmer.

Lucy Ulmer and her family braved excessive heat Saturday to enjoy the community festival. For the 4th grader and her family, it's one last fun memory of summer before the start of the school year for Parkway School District.

"We just thought it would be a fun way to spend the last day (of summer), we thought we'd brave the heat, get some rides in and then go to the pool after," said Emily Ulmer.

The Ulmer family is one of dozens who still came to the last day of the event with scorching temperatures.

Darryl Holman with the Ballwin Days Committee says heat is always a part of the equation.

"We've dealt with this before, it's definitely going to slow everyone down today but we just have make sure everyone has plenty of water," said Holman.

That's what plenty of people did who came today, with others opting for a Lemon Shake Up.

Ulmer says this type of heat is something to be mindful of as her children head back to school tomorrow.

"The schools are nicely air-conditioned, so I'm not worried about that but I'm a little worried about recess. But I think it will be ok," Ulmer said.

"We just have to cope with it by hydrating, keeping an eye on everybody but we'll make it through," Holman said.