Families take over Forest Park for Earth Day Festival

“We have a little bit of everything here, to teach everyone a little bit of something”

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — More than 20,000 visitors and 200 vendors made The Earth Day in Forest Park a success after a two-year hiatus.

Cody Azotea taught his daughter Vivian how to make a jump rope out of yarn with the help of the Waldorf School of St. Louis. The Edwardsville dad also hopes his daughter learns important eco-friendly lessons.

"I think it's important so we can hand this earth off in a way that they can live and thrive just like we did, so it's real important," Azotea said.

Organizers said the event is about coming together to make sure everyone knows how to take care of our planet.



“We have a little bit of everything here, to teach everyone a little bit of something,” Janessa Williams, with EarthDay365 said.

The St. Louis Teachers' Recycle Center has been around for 30 years. Kids could come up and color at their station on The Muny Grounds on Saturday. They were also giving away books donated by older kids who no longer needed them.



“I really think that falling in love with books,” Susan Blandford, St. Louis Teachers' Recycle Center said. “Where you are trying to save these books from being thrown away and children can take them home, read them and share with other kids.”

According to explorestlouis.com, "The St. Louis Earth Day Festival is a community tradition to learn about sustainable products and services offered by local businesses and organizations, meet local area non-profits that share Earth Day values, as well as showcasing local entertainment and local Green Dining Alliance restaurants."