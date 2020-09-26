Families protest together in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood

"We want to start our kids young, knowing that we are all equal, knowing hat we need to respect each other," said LaTasha Smith

ST. LOUIS — On a Friday night amid a global pandemic, you might think a group of mostly moms and a couple of dads would be home with their children.

However, LaTasha Smith dozens of other Dutchtown moms were on a mission.

"We want to start our kids young, knowing that we are all equal, knowing that we need to respect each other," said LaTasha Smith who's a mother of three sons, a teacher and Organizer of the Dutchtown Justice Alliance.

Smith said in March she was outraged after seeing a video that captured George Floyd on the ground, dying while in the custody of police in Minnesota.

"That was so impactful because we all saw that unfold," said Smith.

This week's announcement of no charges against three, Kentucky police officers in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor also infuriate her.

"If we're teaching our children that they can get along with everybody, Breonna Taylor from what I know, was that that type of person. She was an emergency medical technician. She cared for everybody," Smith said.

You might say the St. Louis mom took her frustration and her 13-year-old son, Ethan to the streets.

Smith organized the Dutchtown Justice Alliance.

Now, she and other parents in her neighborhood are protesting against police brutality, racism and pleading for peace with their toddlers and teens in tow.

They demonstrate once a month.

They call it "Final Fridays."

"I want my kids to know that you can be friends with anybody, no matter their color, no matter where they live," added Smith.

"When you see injustice happening, you can't be silent," said Steci Lindsey.

During Friday's protest, Lindsey held on to her "no justice, no peace" sign and her 23 month old son.

"I don't think a child is ever too young to teach how to be a good person and how to do the right thing," said Lindsey.

For the last four months, the parents have protested with their kids on the same corner near Meramec and South Compton. They say they'll keep doing it until they see change.