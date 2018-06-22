ST. LOUIS – It’s been six months since three women were shot and killed in the 4200 block of John Avenue in north city.

Their killer has still not been caught.

Friday night, friends and family gathered by the house where the women were killed to hold a candle light vigil and a balloon release.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Natara King whose cousin, Chanice White, was one of the three women killed.

White, 24, Domique Lewis, 24, and Reedba Moore were all shot and killed December 22. Police said they were fleeing from a home invasion.

King describes her cousin as the life of the party.

“She was always laughing, always joking, she literally kept us laughing all day, every day. She was our heart,” she said.

For King, the loss of her cousin is tragic but she said she’s now angry because her killer hasn’t been found.

“We want justice,” King said. “We don’t hear anything, we don’t get calls from anyone trying to help us.”

Crime stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

© 2018 KSDK