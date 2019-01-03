BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A Metro East family is asking for help to find a children’s black backpack that was stolen out of their car Thursday night.

Inside the backpack – was 3-year-old Josiah’s prosthetic leg.

The hip area is yellow with minions and the foot had a red tennis shoe on it.

It was stolen from the 1000 block of Belle Valley Drive.

Josiah’s grandma, Karen, messaged 5 On Your Side Friday morning. Josiah was born with a condition called VACTERL. He was born without his left leg and hip.

‘Has many difficulties and he was doing so well walking!’ Karen Frey Stephens said.

