ST. LOUIS — Jeffrey Aubuchon flipped through photos of his wife, Stephanie Steiner, one day after police identified her as the person found dead in a South County quarry.

"She's a beautiful girl," he said, still using the present tense. "I still love her, and I always will."

RELATED: Woman found dead in lake at old quarry in south St. Louis County ID'd

Childhood sweethearts, Aubuchon and Steiner were together for 17 years until a move back to St. Louis brought old friends and a new habit: drugs.

The couple split three years ago, but they were still very involved in each other's lives. Aubuchon has custody of their 5-year-old son but said Steiner would come over regularly, adding "she would at least call him on the phone."

The visits, calls and messages stopped 54 days ago.

"I need to find out what happened," Aubuchon said of Steiner's disappearance and death. "One way or another, I will."

Police have called Steiner's death suspicious. Aubuchon said she was never suicidal, adding authorities told him that there were no signs of trauma on her body.

Aubuchon also questions why Steiner was ever at the quarry. They'd never been here before, and she didn't have any ties to this area.

Aubuchon said he still doesn't know how to tell their son that his mom's not coming home, especially since Aubuchon's still trying to come to terms with it himself.

"I still expect her to come walking through the door any minute," Aubuchon said. "It's hard to believe."

Aubuchon asks anyone with information about Steiner's death to contact police.

Contact reporter Sara Machi on Facebook and Twitter.