FLORISSANT, Mo. — St. Louis’ Kennedy Holmes blew the crowd away on her first live show of The Voice.

The youngest singer in the competition was the last to perform, and the dozens of friends and family who gathered at her house to watch the show believed the producers saved the best for last.

We asked Kennedy last week who one of her biggest inspirations is. She told us Beyonce, so it was no surprise she performed “Halo” Monday night.

Tears streamed down her dad’s face as he watched her on TV. He was anxious leading up to her performance.

"Amazed and just overwhelmed with the hard work she puts in out there. I'm glad that it's over, and I'm just elated,” Shawn Holmes said.

We’ll find out Tuesday night if Kennedy makes it through to the next round.

