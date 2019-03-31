ST. LOUIS — She already had to face one tragedy, now she's re-living another one. A north St. Louis woman is demanding answers after a crash killed her uncle. He was an innocent bystander.

"This has been really hard on the whole family," Bobette Anderson said.

It's been one week since she lost her uncle, James Winston.

"It's just really hard not knowing that I'm going to see him," she said.

Last Saturday, Anderson was in Minnesota attending a banquet when she got an unexpected call from her aunt.

"She said your uncle just got killed," she told 5 On Your Side.

James Winston is seen in the far right of this family photo.

Her uncle was in the parking lot near the corner of Kossuth Avenue and North Grand Boulevard, headed to buy a Pepsi across the street, but he never made it. St. Louis police said a man suspected of speed racing hit and killed the 64-year-old after losing control of his car.

"I was all over the place. I didn't know what to think. I don't know what to do," Anderson said.

The suspect's vehicle also hit three parked cars and a nearby light pole. Investigators said the 32-year-old got out of the 2012 BMW, got into another vehicle and left the scene. He was taken into custody a short time later, but as of Sunday, no charges have been filed.

"It was devastating. It was really devastating," Anderson said.

They were only seven years apart in age. Anderson told 5 On Your Side her uncle was more like a brother.

"He was a fun-loving person, always giving and always willing to assist wherever needed," she said. “I never heard anything negative about him.”

She said Winston's death has hit loved ones hard. In November, her family lost another uncle to cancer, and now they're struggling to afford another funeral.

"We don't really have anything left. Now we're stuck doing the same thing again trying to come up with a way to bury my uncle," she said.

It's just one more thing to worry about as her family waits for justice to be served.

"These people get a slap on the wrist. They're back on the street to do the same thing," she said. "I want to see justice. It's just Missouri's laws are too lenient."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Winston's family.

