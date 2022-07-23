Family of 8 displaced after south St. Louis fire

One child was treated for injuries as a precaution.

ST. LOUIS — A family of eight was displaced Saturday morning after a fire spread to a two-story building in the 4100 block of Bingham Avenue.

According to a tweet from the St. Louis Fire Department, the Red Cross is assisting the displaced family. Five of the family members are children.

St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby said the fire began in a vacant building next door to the two-story building where the family was located.

The vacant building collapsed after the fire.

One child was treated on the scene by EMS as a precaution, the tweet said.

The building was fully evacuated and no other injuries were reported.

The fire was reported at about 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the tweet.

4100blk of Bingham - Two story frame building, heavy #fire showing (fully involved). Exposure building on Side B. Defensive operations underway. #STLCity



Engine 32 is first due.

Battalion 4 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/VoOIf9BaXr — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) July 23, 2022

The cause of the fire is unknown, the fire department said.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed.