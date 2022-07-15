x
1 injured, family displaced in Marcus Avenue fire

The cause of the fire was not released.
Credit: KSDK
Fire in home at 4400 block of Marcus Ave. displaces family

ST. LOUIS — A family of three was displaced after a fire in a single-family home overnight Friday. 

A tweet from the St. Louis Fire Department said that one person was treated for a non-life threatening injury. 

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. Friday to the home in the 4400 block of Marcus Avenue in St. Louis. 

The Red Cross is helping the family who was displaced, according to the tweet. No one else was found in the home upon a search by fire.

No information on the cause of the fire or the amount of damage to the home was released.

This is story will be updated with information as it is confirmed.

