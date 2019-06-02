COLUMBIA, Ill. — It may have been nearly 70 degrees in most of the area this Sunday, but the Columbia Fire Department still had to deal with the cold to help a dog who had fallen through the ice in Columbia, Illinois.

The dog named Curry had wandered about 75 feet out from land before breaking through the icy lake.

After being in the water for about 20 or 30 minutes, time was not on Curry’s side, but the fire department was.

Ten firefighters came to the rescue. Two of those firefighters, Assistant Chief Jim Broshears and firefighter Drew Pansing, suited up in protective ice rescue suits and dove into the frosty waters.

Within two minutes, Curry was safe on land.

The Columbia Fire Department trains for these type of things at least two to three times a year.

The family quickly took Curry to a nearby vet for a checkup. Curry is small but mighty and is now doing just fine back at home.